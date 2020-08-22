World

Spain luxury hotel fire kills one, 9 hurt

By AAP Newswire

Sisu Boutique Hotel - AAP

1 of 1

A French tourist has died in a fire at a luxury hotel in southern Spain and nine other people have been injured while trying to escape the flames, police say.

Video footage shared on social media showed people escaping the fire at the Sisu Boutique Hotel in Puerto Banus, Marbella, through windows and climbing down several storeys of the building's lattice facade.

It took more than three hours to extinguish the raging blaze, which broke out at 6am on Friday, Malaga province's civil protection agency said.

A National Police spokeswoman in the province confirmed that the only victim was a Frenchman who was staying at the hotel.

About 100 guests and employees were removed from the hotel as well as residents from a nearby building, authorities said.

