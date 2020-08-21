World

Pence leads Republican counterattack

By AAP Newswire

Mike Pence has led the counterattack after the Democrats convention. - AAP

1 of 1

US Vice President Mike Pence has launched the Republican counterattack to the scathing criticism that President Donald Trump received at the Democrats' nominating convention this week.

He's countered that a Joe Biden presidency would crush the US economy and allow civil unrest in the streets.

"The Democrats are offering a vision for this country that would crush our economy and promote the kind of policies that will result in more violence in our streets," Pence told Fox News.

Biden accepted the Democratic Party nomination for the White House on Thursday, vowing to heal a United States battered by a deadly pandemic and divided by four years of Trump's presidency.

Trailing Biden in many national polls, Trump is under pressure to convince Americans they should re-elect him amid double-digit unemployment and an economic downturn that Democrats blame on his failure to address the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 170,000 Americans.

Pence outlined what would be the main thrust of Republicans at their own national convention next week, appropriating a line from Biden's speech that character, decency, science and democracy "are all on the ballot."

"The economy is on the ballot. Law and order is on the ballot, and the American people know it," Pence countered.

He dismissed the array of high-profile Republicans, including former Secretary of State Colin Powell and former Ohio Governor John Kasich, who have crossed party lines to support Biden, 77, over Trump, 74, in the November 3 election.

Those Republicans turned on Trump because he came to Washington promising to shake up the establishment, Pence said.

Biden's long tenure in politics, as a US senator and two terms as Democratic President Barack Obama's vice president, will be used against him, Pence made clear.

"Joe Biden has been in Washington for 47 years and the speech he gave last night was just more of the same talk that we've heard from him and other liberal Democrat politicians for the decades," he said.

Biden's vice presidential pick, "California liberal" Kamala Harris, whom Pence is set to debate, confirmed that the Democratic Party has been taken over by "the radical left," he said.

"I'm looking forward to that debate more than I can tell you," Pence quipped.

Latest articles

National

RMIT cuts 355 staff to survive virus hit

RMIT University in Melbourne has announced massive job cuts to ensure its survival through the COVID-19 pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire
National

Family details Melbourne quarantine ordeal

Brisbane couple Ron and Sue Erasmus have told Victoria’s hotel quarantine inquiry of their harrowing 14-day stay at the Stamford Plaza.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Mali soldiers promise civilian transition

Soldiers who staged a military coup in Mali say they plan to form a civilian transitional government that will organise fresh elections.

AAP Newswire
World

Michelle Obama says Biden will end chaos

Michelle Obama has capped the first night of the Democratic convention by promising that “Joe Biden will end the hate and division Trump has created”.

AAP Newswire
World

Putin offers military help to Lukashenko

President Vladimir Putin has told Alexander Lukashenko that Russia is ready to help militarily amid unrest following the Belarus leader’s re-election.

AAP Newswire