Evacuees flee California firestorms

Tens of thousands of displaced Californians have huddled under evacuation orders in the midst of a heat wave and a pandemic as lightning-sparked firestorms rage through dry bush and grass around San Francisco Bay.

With firefighting resources strained to their limits by the heaviest spate of incendiary lightning strikes to rake California in more than a decade, officials scrambled to bring in reinforcements from out of state.

An estimated 11,000 lightning strikes, mostly in northern and central California, ignited more than 370 individual fires this week, spawning nearly two dozen major conflagrations that threatened thousands of homes and prompted mass evacuations.

"Everything is gone," resident Nick Pike told CapRadio in Sacramento after he and three neighbours lost their homes near the town of Vacaville, about 88km northeast of San Francisco.

As of Thursday, the biggest fires had collectively scorched an area well over twice as large as New York City's entire land mass.

Scores of homes and other buildings were left in ruins. The Associated Press reported that the wildfires claimed at least five lives, citing statements by authorities.

A utility worker died on Wednesday while on duty helping clear electrical hazards for first-responders. Earlier the same day, the pilot of a firefighting helicopter contracted by the state was killed in a crash during a water-dropping mission in Fresno County.

Plumes of smoke and ash fouled air quality for hundreds of kilometres around fire zones, adding to the misery and health risks of residents forced to flee or those stuck inside sweltering homes that lacked air conditioning.

One of the greatest threats was posted by a cluster of fires roaring through the Santa Cruz mountains south of San Francisco, forcing some 22,000 residents to flee their dwellings and destroying at least 20 structures, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CalFire).

Big Basin Redwoods State Park, California's oldest state park with redwood trees up to 2000 years old, sustained extensive damage to historic buildings, the state parks department said. The nearby community of Boulder Creek, the park's unofficial gateway town, was also evacuated.

As the fire moved south, the University of California at Santa Cruz called for voluntary evacuations from its campus on the northern flank of that coastal city.

To the north, another group of fires raced through hills spanning several counties in northern California's wine country southwest of Sacramento, destroying more than 105 homes and other structures, CalFire said.

Collectively known as the LNU Complex Fire, those blazes had blackened 53,000-hectares by Thursday, a day after residents of communities overrun by flames had to flee for their lives, four of them suffering burns.

Another group of fires dubbed the SCU Lightning Complex also grew on Thursday east of Palo Alto, with containment reported at just 5 per cent.

The blazes raged amid a record-breaking heat wave that has baked California since last Friday.