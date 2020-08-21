World

Israel hits back after rockets from Gaza

By AAP Newswire

Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip fly towards Israel. - AAP

Palestinian militants have fired 12 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip and Israel responded with three air strikes on targets linked to the territory's militant Hamas rulers, the Israeli military says.

It was the most serious exchange of fire along the Gaza frontier in months, but there were no reports of casualties.

Police said buildings and vehicles in Israel were damaged in the overnight rocket attacks, and that bomb-disposal units had been dispatched to pick up shrapnel and rocket parts.

Nine of the 12 rockets were intercepted, the military said.

The Israeli military said it carried out air strikes targeting Hamas military infrastructure, including a compound used to manufacture rocket ammunition, in response.

In recent weeks, groups affiliated with Hamas have launched incendiary balloons into Israel, igniting farmland in a bid to pressure Israel to ease the blockade it imposed on Gaza when the Islamic militants seized power in 2007. The rocket fire marks a significant escalation.

Israel and Hamas have fought three wars and several smaller battles over the last 13 years. Neither side is believed to be seeking war, but any casualties could ignite a wider conflict.

Israel has closed Gaza's only commercial crossing, causing the territory's sole power plant to shut down for lack of fuel and limiting the territory's 2 million residents to around four hours of electricity a day.

Israel has also banned fishing in Gaza's coastal waters, measures it says are in response to the incendiary balloons.

Egyptian mediators were in Gaza earlier this week to try and shore up an informal truce but left without announcing any progress.

Israel has allowed the Gulf nation of Qatar to provide hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Gaza in recent years to keep the economy from collapsing and preserve calm.

