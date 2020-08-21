Putin critic Navalny fighting for life

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny is fighting for his life in a Siberian hospital after drinking tea that his allies believe was laced with poison.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin and his lieutenants, began feeling ill on a plane to Moscow on Thursday morning after drinking tea at an airport cafe in the Siberian city of Tomsk.

His condition became so serious that the plane made an emergency landing at the city of Omsk, en route to Moscow, where he was carried off on a stretcher.

Kira Yarmysh, his spokeswoman, said he was in intensive care in a serious but stable condition, and on an artificial lung ventilator in a hospital in the city, about 2,200 km east of the Russian capital.

"We assume that Alexei was poisoned with something mixed into his tea. It was the only thing that he drank in the morning. Alexei is now unconscious," Yarmysh said.

If confirmed, it would be the latest in a long series of poisonings and suspected poisonings of people who have fallen out with the Kremlin.

They include Sergei Skripal, a former double agent poisoned with a nerve agent in 2018 in Salisbury, England, and Alexander Litvinenko, who died in London in 2006 after drinking green tea laced with polonium-210.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that any poisoning would need to be confirmed by laboratory tests and that doctors were doing everything they could to help Navalny. He wished him a speedy recovery.

US President Donald Trump told reporters at the White House that his administration was looking at the matter.

Trump's national security adviser, Robert O'Brien, called the alleged poisoning of Navalny "extraordinarily concerning."

"If the Russians were behind this ... it's something that we're going to factor into how we deal with the Russians going forward," he told Fox News in an interview.

British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said he was deeply concerned, as did Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius.

Navalny's wife Yulia flew from Moscow to be with him. Yarmysh said hospital officials so far had prevented Navalny's personal doctor, who had also flown in, from seeing him.

Doctors were also refusing to discharge him so that he could be flown to Europe for emergency treatment, she said. The hospital said his condition meant he could not be moved for now.

Germany and France offered to provide Navalny medical care.

An air ambulance with a team specialised in treating coma patients was due to leave Germany to pick up Navalny on Thursday evening, the Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation said.

Navalny, a 44-year-old lawyer and anti-corruption activist, has served many stints in jail for organising anti-Kremlin protests and has been attacked in the street by pro-government activists. He has published investigations into what he says are examples of official corruption, with his videos garnering millions of views.