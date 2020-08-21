German doctors gain access to ill Navalny

German doctors sent to Siberia to fly stricken Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to Berlin for treatment have finally been given access to him, his chief of staff says.

"This is a positive sign that this decision that he is not transportable, not allowed to board this aircraft, might be reversed," Leonid Volkov told reporters on Friday at a news conference organised by Berlin-based rights group the Cinema for Peace Foundation.

Navalny, a fierce critic of President Vladimir Putin, is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison.

The team of doctors specialised in treating coma patients left Germany in an air ambulance on Thursday evening to bring Navalny back to Berlin where the Charite hospital has agreed to accept him as a patient.

The head doctor treating Navalny at a hospital in the Siberian city of Omsk says he has been diagnosed with a metabolic disease caused by low blood sugar.

Dr Alexander Murakhovsky added that traces of industrial chemical substances had been found on the 44-year-old's clothes and fingers.

Earlier the deputy head doctor at the hospital said doctors had found no traces of poison in tests carried out on Navalny, who was taken ill while flying back to Moscow from Siberia.

Allies of Navalny have accused the Kremlin of thwarting his medical evacuation to Germany, saying the decision placed his life in mortal danger because the Siberian hospital treating him is under-equipped.

Navalny's wife Yulia, and his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, spoke out against the Kremlin after the head doctor at the hospital in Siberia treating Navalny said moving him would put his life at risk because he was still in a coma and his condition unstable.

"The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life being carried out right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities that have authorised it," Yarmysh wrote on social media on Friday.

She said doctors had previously consented to his being moved, but had withheld their agreement at the last minute.

"This decision, of course, was not made by them, but by the Kremlin," said Yarmysh.

Yulia Navalny has appealed in a letter to Putin to let her husband been flown out of Russia for treatment.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that medical authorities would promptly consider any request to move him to a European clinic and were being open about his medical condition.

Head doctor Murakhovsky told reporters earlier on Friday that many legal questions would need to be resolved before Navalny could be handed over to European doctors.