Doctor says no poison found in Navalny

By AAP Newswire

A woman in Russia showing her support for Alexei Navalny - AAP

The deputy head doctor of a hospital in Siberia says doctors have found no traces of poison in tests carried out on Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, who was taken ill while flying back to Moscow from Siberia.

In a briefing on Friday, the doctor, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said the hospital already had a full diagnosis of Navalny's condition, but that he could not disclose it yet.

Allies of Navalny have accused the Kremlin of thwarting his medical evacuation to Germany, saying the decision placed his life in mortal danger because the Siberian hospital treating him is under-equipped.

Navalny is in a serious condition after drinking tea on Thursday morning that his allies believe was laced with poison.

A doctor on Friday said his condition had improved a little overnight.

Navalny's wife Yulia, and his spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh, spoke out against the Kremlin after the head doctor at the hospital in Siberia treating Navalny said moving him would put his life at risk because he was still in a coma and his condition unstable.

"The ban on transporting Navalny is an attempt on his life being carried out right now by doctors and the deceitful authorities that have authorised it," Yarmysh wrote on social media on Friday.

She said doctors had previously consented to his being moved, but had withheld their agreement at the last minute.

"This decision, of course, was not made by them, but by the Kremlin," said Yarmysh.

The Kremlin said on Thursday that medical authorities would promptly consider any request to move him to a European clinic and were being open about his medical condition.

The row broke out as a German air ambulance landed in Omsk, the city where Navalny is being treated, with the intention of flying him to Germany for treatment if possible.

Alexander Murakhovsky, the hospital's head doctor, told reporters that many legal questions would need to be resolved before Navalny could be handed over to European doctors however.

He said top doctors had been flown in from Moscow to treat Navalny. The Moscow doctors were no worse than their European counterparts, he said.

There were five possible diagnoses of Navalny's condition and test results would be available within two days, he said.

Murakhovsky declined to answer a question about whether Navalny had definitely been poisoned.

Navalny's team cited a police officer as saying a highly dangerous substance had been identified in his body that posed a risk to everyone around him who should therefore wear protective suits.

Reuters could not independently confirm that information.

Navalny's team said it believed authorities wanted to stall for time so that any trace of what poisoned him would disappear.

