Ex-Trump adviser Bannon charged with fraud

5370537724001

Steve Bannon, a former senior adviser to US President Donald Trump, has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to a fundraising campaign to support the building of a promised US-Mexico border wall, the US Justice Department says.

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan announced that Bannon was charged in an unsealed indictment along with several others including Brian Kolfage, Andrew Badolato and Timothy Shea for allegedly defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors through a $US25 million ($A35 million) crowdfunding campaign called "We Build the Wall".