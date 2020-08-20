Kamala Harris accepts historic VP nod

US Senator Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president, imploring Americans to elect Joe Biden in November and accusing Donald Trump of failed leadership that has cost lives and livelihoods during a pandemic.

Making history as the first black woman and Asian-American on a major US presidential ticket, Harris said Trump's divisive leadership had brought the country to an "inflection point" and made a direct appeal to the party's diverse electorate whose vote is crucial to defeat Trump on November 3.

"The constant chaos leaves us adrift, the incompetence makes us feel afraid, the callousness makes us feel alone. It's a lot," the California senator and former prosecutor said, speaking in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

"We must elect a president... who will bring all of us together -- Black, White, Latino, Asian, Indigenous -- to achieve the future we collectively want. We must elect Joe Biden," she said.

Harris' nomination capped the third night of a party convention that has featured a crush of women headliners, moderators and speakers, showcasing the growing power of women in politics and in the Democratic Party.

Biden leads Trump in opinion polls, bolstered by a big lead among women voters.

Biden, 77, would be the oldest person to become president if he is elected, leading to speculation he will serve only one term. The nomination for vice presidency would make Harris, 55, a potential top contender for 2024.

The speech by Harris served as a reintroduction to the country after her unsuccessful White House bid.

Harris outlined her background as a child of immigrants from India and Jamaica who as a district attorney, state attorney general and now vice-presidential candidate shattered gender and racial barriers.

She said she was able to make history because of the trailblazing efforts of women before her who fought for the right to vote.

"That I am here tonight is a testament to the dedication of generations before me," she said. "They organised , marched , and fought -- not just for their vote , but for a seat at the table."

Biden named Harris as his running mate last week to face incumbents Trump, 74, and Vice President Mike Pence, 61. The Republican National Convention, also largely virtual, takes place next week.