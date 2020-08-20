Suspected poisoning of Putin opponent

5370537724001

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been admitted to hospital in Siberia suffering symptoms of what his spokeswoman calls poisoning, after his aircraft made an emergency landing.

Navalny, 44, is unconscious and in intensive care after he started feeling unwell on a flight returning to Moscow, the capital, from the Siberian city of Tomsk, said Kira Yarmysh, the spokeswoman.