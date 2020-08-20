Headaches all round as NZ election delayed

Announcing a new election date was the easy part.

For New Zealand's political parties, parliament and institutions of government, now comes a hard graft to turn the cogs of democracy towards October 17, rather than September 19.

On Monday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a four-week delay to her country's election after the return of COVID-19, prompting a frenzy of activity behind the scenes to prepare for the poll.

A zombie Parliament sat this week in Wellington, with around half of MPs missing, no legislation on the agenda and a shortened format.

Behind the scenes, each party's campaign teams arranged crunch meetings to decide on how to re-shape their plans.

In a informal truce of sorts, major parties have suspended their campaigns while Auckland is in lockdown.

Private conversations with party organisers suggest that after a long year, and faced with an extra month of doorknocking, rallies and sign-waving, campaigners are grateful for the brief respite.

One MP groaned at the thought of enduring an additional four weeks under heightened campaign scrutiny, saying half-jokingly "we all know who's going to win anyway".

Parties are looking twice at their leaders' schedules and meetings, visits, transport plans, their get-out-the-vote plans and election day operations.

But its the Electoral Commission with the longest to-do list, starting with contacting each of the 25,000 short-term workers it hires to run the poll and checking whether they're available four weeks later.

It must also check the availability of the hundreds of polling places, a number which has roughly doubled from last election as part of COVID contingency planning.

Publications, already printed in their millions, must be redone, including election brochures, posters and handbooks.

That same information must be updated on all online sources.

"It's a big job," Chief Electoral Officer Alicia Wright admitted.

"But we're up for it."

The government says it will provide the Commission with the additional funding needed to switch polling dates - which also includes the two referenda on legalising both euthanasia and cannabis.

Advertising from the Commission and political parties must be re-booked, along with their election night venues.

New advice must be formulated and sent to political parties about the new dates, with updating rulings.

That's not as simple as it sounds, with a three-month regulated period where parties must account for their spending having to be reset, and parties re-adjust their budgets to not fall foul of electoral law.

National campaign chair Gerry Brownlee insisted this week his party's coffers were in fine fettle - despite sending a pointed fundraising plea to supporters.

Greens co-leader James Shaw admitted his party's pockets weren't as deep.

"It's tight," he said.

"We are going to our supporters and asking for a wee bit more because an additional month of salaries and advertising and so on isn't easy."

The delayed poll will also enable thousands of young Kiwis to vote for the first time.

Seventeen year olds with birthdays after September 19 but before October 18 to now be able to cast a ballot.

Stats NZ estimate 5000 residents will celebrate an 18th birthday during this four-week window, but not all will enrol, be eligible to vote, or use their newly conferred democratic right.

The inverse is also unfortunately true; Stats NZ predicts 2600-2800 deaths in the four-week window.