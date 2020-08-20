Brazil sees signs virus spread is slowing

5370537724001

The spread of coronavirus in Brazil could be about to slow, the health ministry says, amid reports the transmission rate has fallen below the key level and early signs of a gradual decline in the weekly totals of cases and fatalities.

The cautious optimism comes despite figures again showing a steady rise in the number of confirmed cases and death toll in the past 24 hours, cementing Brazil's status as the world's second-biggest COVID-19 hotspot after the United States.