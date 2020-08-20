Trump demands UN restore Iran sanctions

US President Donald Trump will seek to reimpose "virtually all" UN sanctions on Iran that were lifted as part of the 2015 nuclear deal, in a move likely to kick off a messy diplomatic battle, including with allies.

Trump withdraw in 2018 from the multi-national deal, reached by his predecessor Barack Obama, and has been slapping tough sanctions on Iran ever since.

He now wants a global sanctions regime to again come into force, including the extension of an arms embargo due to expire in October as part of the nuclear agreement.

"It's a snapback," Trump said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Trump is sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to New York this week to give the formal notification and push for the move at the United Nations Security Council.

"Thirty days after Secretary Pompeo's notification, a range of UN sanctions will be restored, including the requirement that Iran suspend all enrichment-related activities. This will also extend the 13-year arms embargo on Iran," the State Department said.

Trump dubbed the 2015 agreement, which was reached with Tehran by all five permanent members of the Security Council and Germany, a "disaster".

The deal was intended to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons and before the US withdrawal there was no sign of a major violation by Tehran.

"Iran will never have a nuclear weapon," Trump said at the news conference.

Most countries on the Security Council doubt the legality of Washington invoking the snapback since Trump unilaterally exited the agreement reached in Vienna five years ago.

The US argues it can, as it is still named in a UN resolution backing the nuclear accord.

Iran also argues the US is not within its rights. "Common sense tells us that this mechanism is only valid for those who are part of the treaty, and not those who are not part of it anymore," President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday.