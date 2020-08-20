Harris’s vice-president nod makes history

US senator Kamala Harris has accepted the Democratic nomination for vice-president, imploring the country to elect Joe Biden president and accusing Donald Trump of failed leadership that has cost lives and livelihoods.

The first black woman and Asian-American on a major US presidential ticket, Harris summarised her life story as emblematic of the American dream on the third day of the Democratic National Convention.

"Donald Trump's failure of leadership has cost lives and livelihoods," Harris said on Wednesday.

Former US President Barack Obama told the convention Trump's failures as his successor had led to 170,000 people dead from the coronavirus, millions of lost jobs and America's reputation badly diminished in the world.

The evening featured a crush of women headliners, moderators and speakers, with Harris pressing the case against Trump, speaking directly to millions of women, young Americans and voters of colour, constituencies Democrats need if Biden is to defeat the Republican Trump.

"The constant chaos leaves us adrift, the incompetence makes us feel afraid, the callousness makes us feel alone. It's a lot. And here's the thing: we can do better and deserve so much more," she said.

"Right now, we have a president who turns our tragedies into political weapons. Joe will be a president who turns our challenges into purpose," she said, speaking from a hotel ballroom in Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

Biden leads Trump in opinion polls before the November 3 election, bolstered by a big lead among women voters

Obama, whose vice-president was Biden in 2009-17, said he had hoped Trump would take the job seriously, come to feel the weight of the office and discover a reverence for American democracy.

"Donald Trump hasn't grown into the job because he can't. And the consequences of that failure are severe," Obama said in unusually blunt criticism from an ex-president.

"Millions of jobs gone. Our worst impulses unleashed, our proud reputation around the world badly diminished, and our democratic institutions threatened like never before."

The choice of a running mate has added significance for Biden, 77, who would be the oldest person to become president if he is elected. His age has led to speculation he will serve only one term, making Harris a potential top contender for the nomination in 2024.

Biden named Harris, 55, as his running mate last week to face incumbents Trump, 74, and Vice-President Mike Pence, 61.

Former first lady and US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee who lost to Trump, told the convention she constantly hears from voters who regret backing Trump or not voting at all.

"This can't be another woulda coulda shoulda election." Clinton said. "No matter what, vote. Vote like our lives and livelihoods are on the line, because they are."

Clinton, who won the popular vote against Trump but lost in the electoral college, said Biden needed to win overwhelmingly, warning he could win the popular vote but still lose the White House.

Nancy Pelosi, the first woman Speaker of the US House of Representatives, told the convention she had seen firsthand Trump's "disrespect for facts, for working families, and for women in particular - disrespect written into his policies toward our health and our rights, not just his conduct. But we know what he doesn't: that when women succeed, America succeeds."

US Senator Elizabeth Warren, a leading progressive who ran against Biden in the 2020 primary, spoke to the convention from a childcare centre in Massachusetts and cited Biden's proposal to make child care more affordable as a vital part of his agenda to help working Americans.

The Republican National Convention, also largely virtual, takes place next week.