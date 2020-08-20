World

German attack suspect in psychiatric care

By AAP Newswire

The man suspected of ramming into vehicles on a central Berlin motorway in "an Islamist-motivated attack" has been taken into psychiatric care, state prosecutors say.

The decision to place the 30-year-old suspect into psychiatric care was taken as he is facing charges of attempted murder and dangerous intervention in traffic in three cases, they said.

Berlin police and prosecutors earlier said that the suspect had shown "indications of psychological instability" after he was detained following the attack that left six people injured, three seriously.

