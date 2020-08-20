Mali powerbroker steps back from politics

One of Mali's most influential powerbrokers, Mahmoud Dicko, will withdraw from politics, his spokesman says, after a meeting with leaders of a military coup who have promised to oversee elections within a "reasonable" time.

President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita resigned and dissolved parliament on Tuesday after the mutineers detained him at gunpoint, further rocking a country that is in the grip of a jihadist insurgency and civil unrest.

Fearing Keita's fall after nearly seven years in power could destabilise the Sahel region, the African Union and Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) both suspended Mali.

As investors ditched shares in Mali-based goldmining companies, the mood in the capital, Bamako, was calm throughout the day and junta leaders urged people and officials to return to life as normal.

They met Dicko, a Salafist preacher who electrified protesters during anti-Keita demonstrations in recent weeks that drew tens of thousands of people.

After the meeting on Wednesday, a spokesman for Dicko said he had decided to withdraw from politics.

Although no further details were shared, the move suggests at least part of the opposition movement is satisfied with the coup orchestrators' promise to return to democratic practices.

A spokesman for the mutineers, which call themselves the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, earlier said they were not seeking power.

"We are keen on the stability of the country, which will allow us to organise general elections ... within a reasonable time limit," Colonel Ismael Wague said on state television.

The mutineers have denied reports of casualties from Tuesday's unrest but human rights group Amnesty International said it had documented the death of four people, while 15 more were wounded by bullets.

A Malian security source identified three of the other junta leaders who appeared alongside Wague as Colonels Sadio Camara, Malick Diaw and Modibo Kone.

Wague described neighbouring armies, France's anti-jihadist Barkhane force and a UN peacekeeping mission as "partners for stability and restoring security".

On Wednesday, the United Nations Security Council condemned the mutiny and urged the soldiers to release all government officials and return to their barracks.