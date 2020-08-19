Manchester bombing families share grief

Grief-stricken family members of the Manchester Arena bomb victims have described the devastating void caused by the atrocity, repeating their demand for answers.

Parents of those killed in the blast took to the witness box at the Old Bailey on Wednesday during the start of a two-day sentencing hearing, but Hashem Abedi, younger brother of homegrown suicide bomber Salman Abedi, refused to attend.

The judge, Mr Justice Jeremy Baker, said the 23-year-old had been brought to the court building from prison, but added that he was powerless to drag him into the courtroom.

It was left to tearful family members of the 22 killed and dozens injured in the blast, on May 22, 2017, to describe how the Abedi brothers' actions affected their lives.

Lisa Rutherford, mother of 17-year-old Chloe Rutherford, who died in the blast, said: "As a family we need answers - we are destroyed."

Rutherford said in a statement to the court her "heart snapped" when she received a telephone call with the news.

Wiping away tears, she said: "We are lost, we are devastated and we feel an overwhelming loss."

Caroline Curry held up a photo of her son Liam, 19 - who died with his girlfriend Chloe - when she appeared to address some of her comments to the absent Hashem Abedi.

She said: "You took from me something more precious than gold, a beautiful boy, inside and out. I want you to look at Liam and remember the beautiful boy that was snatched away.

"You took his future, my future, my family's future. All we have now is heartbreak and dreams of what if."

Survivor Claire Booth broke down in tears as she read her victim personal statement.

Her sister, Kelly Brewster, 32, from Sheffield, died in the blast

Booth said: "My dad has not been able to walk his daughter down the aisle, my mum can't take her shopping for a wedding dress. We will never see her grow old.

"As a family, we have been thrown into a world of chaos."

Figen Murray, mother of 29-year-old Martyn Hett, described how she is now unable to go to bed until after 10.31pm, the time the bomb went off.

She said: "I still cannot reconcile that I was fast asleep while my son lay dead on the floor, and I am ashamed about that."

Hashem Abedi was found guilty by a jury in March of 22 counts of murder, attempted murder and plotting to cause an explosion likely to endanger life.

The Old Bailey heard that the Islamic State-inspired jihadi helped his brother order, collect and store materials needed for the plot, before the latter blew himself up as thousands of men, women and children left an Ariana Grande concert on the night of May 22, 2017.

The defendant, who travelled to Libya the month before the bombing, was arrested hours after the attack and was extradited back to Britain.

The judge confirmed that Hashem Abedi cannot be handed a whole life sentence because he was under the age of 21 at the time of the offences.

However, he could be given multiple life sentences with a minimum starting point of 30 years.

During the trial, prosecutor Duncan Penny QC said Hashem Abedi was "just as guilty" as the bomber who killed 22 men, women and children aged between eight and 51.