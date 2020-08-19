World

Berlin crashes were an extremist attack

By AAP Newswire

A crashed car and motorbike after an extremist road attack in Berlin.. - AAP

1 of 1

A series of crashes caused by a 30-year-old Iraqi man on a Berlin highway was an Islamic extremist attack, prosecutors have told the German news agency dpa.

"According to the current state of our investigation this was an Islamist-motivated attack," the office said on Wednesday.

Six people were injured, three of them severely, when the man allegedly drove into several vehicles on Tuesday evening along a stretch of the German capital's highway.

The series of crashes led to a complete closure of one of the main traffic arteries of Berlin.

There were also indications that the man was suffering from psychological problems, dpa reported.

