World

Lebanon to impose two-week virus lockdown

By AAP Newswire

Face mask hangs on the wall of a Beirut home - AAP

1 of 1

Lebanon's Interior Ministry says a general lockdown will be imposed in the country for two weeks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

"A general lockdown will be imposed in Lebanon from Friday morning until September 7, in addition to a 6pm-to-6am curfew," a ministry statement said.

On Monday, Lebanon registered a record high of 456 new coronavirus cases.

The total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 9337 with 105 deaths since the pandemic started in the country in February.

The ministry said that the lockdown will not affect the clean up, reconstruction and aid efforts in areas that were hit by the Beirut port explosion on August 4.

The ministry said the sectors exempted from the lockdown are public institutions, security forces, health and medical facilities, food and essential factories, and banks and financial institutions.

It added that the airport will remain open during the lockdown.

Latest articles

Sport

State football league exports wrap

It was another big weekend of action for the region’s state league exports. Deniliquin’s Jack Henderson and Moama’s Aidyn Johnson enjoyed standout performances for Sturt in the South Australian National Football League. Henderson...

Aydin Payne
Sport

PDFNL junior finals dates locked in

Picola District Football Netball League has confirmed its grand final date for its NSW competition, but is still yet to determine a venue. The home and away season will finish on Saturday, August 29 with two weeks of finals. The semi-finals will be...

Shepparton News
Sport

Bowls news - Victorian Open cancelled

“We have still paid our association fees with Bowls Victoria, but being an interstate competition we just don’t feel comfortable playing in the CVBD yet,” RSL bowls club president Ken Wellard told the Pastoral Times

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

World

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.

AAP Newswire
World

Three killed in Scottish train derailment

Its been confirmed that three people are dead after the derailment of a Scottish train in an area where there’s been recent flooding.

AAP Newswire
World

China find virus in food packaging

Traces of coronavirus have been found on the packaging of imported frozen food products in two Chinese cities, officials say.

AAP Newswire