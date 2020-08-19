France mandates face masks at work

Masks are to become mandatory in nearly all workplaces in France, the Labour Ministry has announced.

The policy affects all areas in which employees could potentially come in contact such as meeting rooms, open spaces, corridors, changing rooms or communal work spaces, the government said.

Individual offices where only one employee is working are exempt.

In light of the increase in coronavirus cases, workers' health as well as the continuation of economic activity are on the line, Labour Minister Elisabeth Borne said.

The ministry also recommended working from home to reduce the risk of infection and limit the use of public transport.

Local media reported that the policy would come into effect on September 1.

Previously, the Labour Ministry only recommended wearing a mask in workspaces where the minimum social distance could not be respected.

The French health ministry reported 2238 confirmed new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, less than recent daily highs but still at levels last recorded during the March-May lockdown imposed to stem the spread of the disease.

On Monday, when the number of reported cases typically falls sharply due to a lag in weekend test results, the ministry had reported just 493 new cases, after more than 3000 each on Sunday and Saturday and more than 2500 per day last Wednesday through Friday.

The seven-day moving average of the case count, which smooths out daily reporting irregularities, has now been above 2000 for five consecutive days, a level that was last registered around the middle of April.

The number of coronavirus-linked deaths increased by 22 to 30,451, following an increase of 19 on Monday and just 1 on Sunday.