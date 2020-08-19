World

US postal service chief suspends changes

By AAP Newswire

US postal collection mailbox - AAP

1 of 1

The head of the US Postal Service says he is suspending delay-causing policy changes following an outcry against the measures amid fears they could affect the November presidential election.

"There are some longstanding operational initiatives - efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service - that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement.

"To avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail, I am suspending these initiatives until after the election is concluded."

Post office hours will not change, mail processing equipment and collection boxes will not be moved, no mail processing facilities will be closed and overtime will not be eliminated, DeJoy said.

Democrats and other critics had accused him of slowing mail delivery to support US President Donald Trump's efforts to hamper the expansion of mail-in voting as he trails his Democratic rival Joe Biden in the polls.

Latest articles

Sport

State football league exports wrap

It was another big weekend of action for the region’s state league exports. Deniliquin’s Jack Henderson and Moama’s Aidyn Johnson enjoyed standout performances for Sturt in the South Australian National Football League. Henderson...

Aydin Payne
Sport

PDFNL junior finals dates locked in

Picola District Football Netball League has confirmed its grand final date for its NSW competition, but is still yet to determine a venue. The home and away season will finish on Saturday, August 29 with two weeks of finals. The semi-finals will be...

Shepparton News
Sport

Bowls news - Victorian Open cancelled

“We have still paid our association fees with Bowls Victoria, but being an interstate competition we just don’t feel comfortable playing in the CVBD yet,” RSL bowls club president Ken Wellard told the Pastoral Times

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

World

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.

AAP Newswire
World

Three killed in Scottish train derailment

Its been confirmed that three people are dead after the derailment of a Scottish train in an area where there’s been recent flooding.

AAP Newswire
World

China find virus in food packaging

Traces of coronavirus have been found on the packaging of imported frozen food products in two Chinese cities, officials say.

AAP Newswire