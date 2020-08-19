US postal service chief suspends changes

5370537724001

The head of the US Postal Service says he is suspending delay-causing policy changes following an outcry against the measures amid fears they could affect the November presidential election.

"There are some longstanding operational initiatives - efforts that predate my arrival at the Postal Service - that have been raised as areas of concern as the nation prepares to hold an election in the midst of a devastating pandemic," Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said in a statement.