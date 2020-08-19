World

US Democrats to formally nominate Biden

By AAP Newswire

Joe Biden and online Democratic National Convention - AAP

The US Democratic Party is set to formally nominate Joe Biden as its candidate to take on President Donald Trump in the November election on the second day of its convention.

With the four-day event taking place mostly online, as a health precaution, delegates across the country will submit their votes remotely.

Biden is set to deliver his acceptance speech from his home state of Delaware on Thursday.

On Tuesday, the party aims to highlight support for the 77-year-old from political heavyweights including former president Bill Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and former secretary of state John Kerry.

They will share the spotlight with future leaders, such as progressive Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star in the party, though she has been given only 60 seconds to speak.

Jill Biden, the former vice president's wife and one of his closest advisers, is slated to deliver the main speech of the evening which is themed "Leadership Matters".

Monday's opening night sought to present the party as the direct opposite of Trump and featured a keynote address from former first lady Michelle Obama.

Polling shows Biden ahead of Trump on the national level, amid anger over his handling of the pandemic, though the main races to watch will be in swing states such as Arizona.

Trump is visiting that state on Tuesday, hours ahead of his rivals' convention.

The Republican Party convention starts on August 24 and has also been pared back.

