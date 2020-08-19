World

Mutiny troops hold Mali president: sources

By AAP Newswire

Ibrahim Boubacar Keita - AAP

Mali President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita has been detained by mutinying soldiers in the capital Bamako, two security sources say.

Soldiers had earlier in the day mutinied at the Kati military base about 15km outside of Bamako and rounded up a number of senior civilian and military officials.

A spokesman for Keita could not be reached for comment.

A mutiny in 2012 at the Kati base led to a military coup that toppled then-president Amadou Toumani Toure and hastened the fall of Mali's north to jihadist militants who continue to operate across the north and centre of the country.

Keita has faced mass protests since June calling for his resignation over alleged corruption and worsening security.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Boubou Cisse issued a brief statement calling for dialogue and urging mutinous soldiers to stand down.

The United States, France and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) all condemned the mutiny.

