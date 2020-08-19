World

Trump pardons women’s suffragist Anthony

By AAP Newswire

Susan B Anthony - AAP

1 of 1

US President Donald Trump says he will pardon Susan B Anthony, a women's rights activist who was arrested for voting in 1872, before women had the right to vote in the United States.

"Later today I will be signing a full and complete pardon for Susan B Anthony," Trump said.

"She was never pardoned. What took so long?"

Anthony was one of the most prominent leaders of the women's suffrage movement, according to the National Women's History Museum website.

She was also a champion of temperance, labour rights and equal pay for equal work.

Her arrest in New York in 1872, when she was tried and fined $US100 for her crime, drew attention to the women's rights movement across the US.

Anthony died in 1906, 14 years before women secured the right to vote with the ratification of the 19th amendment to the US constitution in 1920.

Trump made the announcement at a White House ceremony celebrating the 100th anniversary of the amendment's passage.

"It was a monumental victory for equality, for justice, and a monumental victory for America," the president said.

Latest articles

World

Mali troops round up officials in ‘mutiny’

Soldiers in Mali have taken up arms in the garrison town of Kati and detained senior military officers in an apparent mutiny.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump pardons women’s suffragist Anthony

US President Donald Trump says he will posthumously pardon US women’s rights activist Susan B Anthony who was fined in 1872 for voting illegally.

AAP Newswire
World

Mauritius arrests oil spill ship’s captain

The captain of a ship that ran aground off the coast of Mauritius on July 25, spilling hundreds of tonnes of oil into the sea, has been arrested

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.

AAP Newswire
World

Three killed in Scottish train derailment

Its been confirmed that three people are dead after the derailment of a Scottish train in an area where there’s been recent flooding.

AAP Newswire
World

China find virus in food packaging

Traces of coronavirus have been found on the packaging of imported frozen food products in two Chinese cities, officials say.

AAP Newswire