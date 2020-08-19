World

Mauritius arrests oil spill ship’s captain

By AAP Newswire

MV Wakashio - AAP

1 of 1

Mauritius has arrested the captain of a Japanese bulk carrier that ran aground off its coast, causing a devastating oil spill in one of the world's most pristine maritime environments, police say.

"We have arrested the captain of the vessel and another member of the crew. After having been heard by the court they have been denied bail and are still in detention," Inspector Siva Coothen told Reuters.

The MV Wakashio struck a coral reef off the Indian Ocean island country on July 25 and began spilling oil on August 6, prompting the government to announced a state of "environmental emergency" the next day.

The oil spill spread over a vast area of endangered corals, fish and other marine life in what some scientists called the country's worst ecological disaster.

Emergency crews managed to remove most of the remaining oil before the carrier split in two on Saturday.

Scientists say the full impact of the spill is still unfolding, but the damage could affect Mauritius and its tourism-dependent economy for decades.

Removing the ship is likely to take months.

Latest articles

Rugby

Storm’s Bromwich banned for Eels NRL clash

Jesse Bromwich will miss Thursday’s NRL blockbuster between Melbourne and Parramatta after the Storm prop was found guilty of dangerous contact.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Proctor banned for four NRL games for bite

Gold Coast captain Kevin Proctor has been banned for four weeks after being found guilty of biting Shaun Johnson in a fiery night at the NRL judiciary.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Warriors given OK to retain $1M sponsor

Telstra have allowed the Warriors to keep Vodafone as a naming-rights partner, despite it being a conflict in their own deal with the NRL.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.

AAP Newswire
World

Three killed in Scottish train derailment

Its been confirmed that three people are dead after the derailment of a Scottish train in an area where there’s been recent flooding.

AAP Newswire
World

China find virus in food packaging

Traces of coronavirus have been found on the packaging of imported frozen food products in two Chinese cities, officials say.

AAP Newswire