Hariri tribunal acquits 3 men, convicts 1

A UN-backed tribunal in the Netherlands has acquitted three of the four defendants on trial for the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri after finding one guilty.

Salim Jamil Ayyash was charged with conspiracy aimed at committing a terrorist act, committing a terrorist act by means of an explosive device, intentional homicide with premeditation by using explosive materials, intentional homicide of 21 people in addition to the intentional homicide of Hariri and attempted intentional homicide of 226 others.