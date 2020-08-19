World

Hariri tribunal acquits 3 men, convicts 1

By AAP Newswire

Judge David Re, Judge Janet Nosworthy and Judge Micheline Braidy - AAP

A UN-backed tribunal in the Netherlands has acquitted three of the four defendants on trial for the 2005 assassination of former Lebanese prime minister Rafik al-Hariri after finding one guilty.

Salim Jamil Ayyash was charged with conspiracy aimed at committing a terrorist act, committing a terrorist act by means of an explosive device, intentional homicide with premeditation by using explosive materials, intentional homicide of 21 people in addition to the intentional homicide of Hariri and attempted intentional homicide of 226 others.

The guilt of the three other men could "not be proven beyond doubt," the judges ruled.

The sentence is to be decided at a later date.

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) was established in 2007 and has been trying the accused in absentia for the past six years.

