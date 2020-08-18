World

Victims to confront Tarrant at sentencing

By AAP Newswire

Brenton Tarrant faces sentence for the Christchurch mosque attacks. - AAP

The Christchurch mosques terrorist, Brenton Tarrant, will travel to the scene of his ghastly crimes for next week's sentencing.

There, he will be confronted by at least 66 victims who will read impact statements in a multi-day sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch.

Tarrant, from Grafton in Australia, is expected to receive life imprisonment after pleading guilty to 51 murders, 40 attempted murders and New Zealand's first terrorism offence.

The highly-awaited sentencing has been lengthened from three days to at least four, with Justice Cameron Mander suggesting in a court minute issued late on Tuesday the hearing may flow into a second week.

Last month, Tarrant sacked his legal team, which then announced the Grafton-raised 29-year-old would represent himself.

A court representative confirmed to AAP that Tarrant will be present at the Christchurch High Court for the sentencing, which is being held in open court.

Tarrant currently resides at Auckland's Paremoremo Prison.

At the conclusion of the impact statements, which Justice Mander says "will likely occupy a number of days", counsel for the Crown will make its own submissions.

Finally, Tarrant will have the chance to present his submissions before Justice Mander delivers his sentence.

Tarrant changed his plea to guilty back in March, but the sentencing has been pushed back owing to COVID-19.

The virus' reccurence in New Zealand - though it is yet to be found in Christchurch - has led to the imposition of restrictions on the hearing.

The number of in-person attendees has been slashed, with just 230 visitors allowed inside the court buildings.

Seven overflow courtrooms with livestreams will be utilised, with overseas-based victims able to dial into a specially-created videolink.

"The physical distancing requirements necessary under COVID-19 ... mean significantly fewer people will now be able to attend the hearing in person than had been hoped," Justice Mander wrote.

Personal protective equipment will also be made available to in-person attendees.

Acknowledging the trauma associated with the event, the High Court says family liaison officers, victim support workers and medical professionals will be on site.

The court has also set aside space for a whanau (or family) room and a prayer room.

Dozens of overseas-based victims - from a string of countries including Australia - have travelled to New Zealand for the sentencing.

The New Zealand government ensured their passage to Christchurch for the sentencing by granting any required border exemptions in place due to COVID-19.

