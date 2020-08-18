Testing failure puts Ardern on back foot

Just one day after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rescheduled New Zealand's election for October 17, battle lines have been drawn for the poll.

As Ms Ardern said at her campaign launch two weeks ago, this will be a COVID-19 election.

Until last week, Ms Ardern's handling of the pandemic had her on course for a eye-watering win.

Both private and public polling showed Labour on track to receive the highest vote of any NZ party since 1951.

However, the opposition believes the government deserves to be blamed for the resurgence of the virus, and National leader Judith Collins will be making that case as Parliament resumes on Tuesday.

"It's stuffed up the border and it would be hard for this government to stuff up much more," Ms Collins told AAP.

Last Tuesday, Ms Ardern confirmed New Zealand's first case of COVID-19 in the community for 102 days without local transmission.

New cases in the past three months had been identified within the country's border regime - a similar mandatory isolation system to Australia's for international arrivals.

Each new case had been taken to one quarantine facility; the Jet Park Hotel near Auckland Airport.

Ms Ardern had promised the thousands of workers within the border regime, including at the airport, isolation facilities and ports, would be "regularly tested".

But in the aftermath of the Auckland outbreak, an investigation by media outlet Newshub showed that two-thirds of workers within the regime hadn't been tested at all.

At the Jet Park Hotel - the only place in New Zealand where COVID was known to exist - the testing rate was just 60 per cent.

Ms Collins called that a "systematic omnishambles".

Ms Ardern concedes it was "not as comprehensive as it should have been".

"We asked and were provided with a testing strategy from the Ministry of Health at the end of June," Ms Ardern told Radio NZ.

"Our view was that would be quite wide testing, including asymptomatic (people) ... it appears to have be the case is that it was tending not to necessarily have that level of coverage across border staff."

For his part, Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield denies a testing failure, leaving Kiwis scratching their heads looking for a point of accountability.

It remains to be seen whether Ms Collins can use the failure to dent Ms Ardern's runaway popularity.

However, the determined 61-year-old, who only took the job last month, now has four weeks longer to continue hammering the government owing to the election delay.

"Its difficult from my point of view to welcome a delay to the election which has been caused by a systematic omnishambles at the border," she said.

"It's simply saying 'obviously we need to delay'.

"We've got a third of the country in lockdown unable to go about their work.

"And even though we're in lockdown for another two weeks, there's no guarantee there won't be another problem at the end."