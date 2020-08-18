World

Trump pardons vote rights activist Anthony

By AAP Newswire

President Donald Trump waves as he steps off Air Force One

US President Donald Trump says he will pardon Susan B Anthony, a leader in the women's suffrage movement who was arrested for voting in 1872 in violation of laws permitting only men to vote.

Anthony is best known for her role in the movement to secure voting rights for women but she also was a strong anti-slavery and voting rights pioneer.

Trump's pardon, which he said he'll issue later on Tuesday, comes 100 years after the ratification of the 19th Amendment which ensured women the right to vote.

It's also known as the Susan B Anthony Amendment.

Anthony was arrested for voting in her hometown of Rochester, New York, and convicted in a widely publicised trial.

Although she refused to pay the fine, the authorities declined to take further action.

The 19th Amendment states that "The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of sex".

Congress passed it in 1919 and the amendment was ratified on August 18, 1920.

Visiting Anthony's grave site in Rochester on election day has become a popular ritual in recent years.

Thousands turned out in 2016 for the presidential match-up between Trump and Hillary Clinton.

In 2018, voters showed up by the dozens to put their "I Voted" stickers on her headstone.

