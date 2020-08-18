Sanders, Republicans to join Biden’s stage

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's former top rival and a Republican critic of President Donald Trump will share a virtual stage in a show of unity on the first night of a four-day Democratic National Convention.

US Senator Bernie Sanders, former first lady Michelle Obama and Republican John Kasich, a former Ohio governor who ran against Trump in 2016, will speak on Tuesday but tensions emerged with some Democrats complaining Kasich's inclusion takes up time that could have showcased more diverse and more progressive voices.

The party is making its case for a Biden presidency in the November election even as Trump, his Republican rival, is crisscrossing the United States in a precedent-breaking campaign swing intended to steal some of the spotlight.

"My friends, I say to you, and to everyone who supported other candidates in this primary and to those who may have voted for Donald Trump in the last election, we must come together ... and elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as our next president and vice president," Sanders was set to say, according to an excerpt of his remarks.

Biden's vice-presidential pick, US Senator Kamala Harris of California, the daughter of immigrant parents from India and Jamaica, will speak on Wednesday.

Kasich was set to say: "I'm a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country."

The Biden campaign on Monday morning offered a preview of the night's events, which it dubbed "We the People" and which will feature a mix of live and pre-recorded speeches.

Michelle Obama will endorse Biden on Monday night by declaring him as a "profoundly decent man, guided by faith", who will steer the country back from an economic downturn and out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He will tell the truth and trust science," Obama will say.

The speaker list includes several Republicans, including former New Jersey governor Christine Todd Whitman, former Hewlett Packard Enterprise chief executive Meg Whitman and former Republican congresswoman Susan Molinari.

Their inclusion has angered some Democrats who are concerned it will take time away from key progressive speakers such as Sanders and US representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

But campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond pushed back against that idea, saying: "Remember tonight's theme is 'We the People', not 'We the Democrats".

The coronavirus pandemic forced Democrats to overhaul the convention, largely eliminating the in-person gathering planned for Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and turning it into four nights of prime-time packages of virtual speeches and events.

Biden, 77, who was vice-president under Barack Obama, will be formally nominated on Tuesday to be the Democratic challenger to Trump, 74, in the November 3 election. Biden's acceptance speech on Thursday will cap the convention.

Democrats hope the opening night line-up will highlight the coalition arrayed against Trump and offer a contrast with 2016, when lingering bitterness between rivals Sanders and nominee Hillary Clinton contributed to her eventual loss to Trump.

This year, Sanders dropped out of the primary race in April and swiftly endorsed Biden.

The first night also features an array of Americans dealing with challenges created by the coronavirus outbreak, including economic fallout, and working to fight racial injustice amid protests against police brutality, organisers said.

Biden leads Trump in national opinion polls heading into back-to-back convention weeks. Trump will be formally nominated for a second term at next week's Republican National Convention, which also has been scaled back due to coronavirus concerns.

Trying to steal the spotlight, Trump will make campaign visits to battleground states Wisconsin and Minnesota on Monday and Arizona on Tuesday.