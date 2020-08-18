World

Republicans back Biden before convention

By AAP Newswire

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden - AAP

1 of 1

Four prominent Republicans plan to speak at the US Democratic Party's convention as a former senior Trump administration official released a video announcing he too was endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Miles Taylor, who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as the chief of staff, came out to endorse Biden, the Democratic nominee, warning Trump was "dangerously chaotic".

Meanwhile, the Democrats announced Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, would speak at the convention, which starts in Milwaukee on Monday, joining John Kasich, a Republican presidential candidate in 2016 and former governor of Ohio.

Susan Molinari, a former Republican member of Congress, and Meg Whitman, a top business executive who ran to be governor of California, are also slotted to appear at the rival party's convention.

Biden will accept the Democratic presidential nomination in a live speech on Thursday night but he will be seen and heard every night of the convention in some form.

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez told the Associated Press that Biden would be part of the virtual convention's prime-time programming leading up to his Thursday address.

Perez said viewers this week would see the former vice president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and his healthcare proposals and having conversations with everyday Americans about the economy.

During traditional conventions, the nominee is often mentioned from the speaker's podium but is largely shielded from view as the convention builds to the acceptance speech on Thursday night.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will endorse Biden on Monday night by declaring him as a "profoundly decent man, guided by faith", who will steer the country back from an economic downturn and out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He will tell the truth and trust science," Obama said, in a brief clip released by the Democratic Party before her full speech.

"He will govern as someone who has lived a life that the rest of us can recognise," Obama said, in a swipe at Trump, who was a wealthy real estate mogul and reality television star before he entered the White House.

DPA/AP

Latest articles

News

Indigo budget adopted

Indigo Shire Council has formally adopted its budget for 2020/21, with the mayor describing it as one of the most challenging in the council’s history. Mayor Jenny O’Connor said the 2020 summer bushfires followed by the devastating COVID-19...

Robert Muir
News

Businesses welcome JobKeeper 2.0

Local businesses in the local community have welcomed the federal government announcement of the six-month extension of JobKeeper payments. The nationwide changes mean it will be easier for businesses hurt by coronavirus to apply for JobKeeper...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

Council meets with minister

The NSW Minister for Local Government Shelley Hancock held a zoom meeting with Murray River councils on Monday to hear their concerns about border closures. Federation Council’s Mayor, Deputy Mayor and General Manager were part of the video...

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

World

HK’s Apple Daily vows to ‘fight on’

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid has promised to “fight on” despite the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law.

AAP Newswire
World

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.

AAP Newswire
World

Three killed in Scottish train derailment

Its been confirmed that three people are dead after the derailment of a Scottish train in an area where there’s been recent flooding.

AAP Newswire