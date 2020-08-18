Republicans back Biden before convention

Four prominent Republicans plan to speak at the US Democratic Party's convention as a former senior Trump administration official released a video announcing he too was endorsing Joe Biden for president.

Miles Taylor, who served at the Department of Homeland Security from 2017 to 2019, including as the chief of staff, came out to endorse Biden, the Democratic nominee, warning Trump was "dangerously chaotic".

Meanwhile, the Democrats announced Christine Todd Whitman, the former Republican governor of New Jersey, would speak at the convention, which starts in Milwaukee on Monday, joining John Kasich, a Republican presidential candidate in 2016 and former governor of Ohio.

Susan Molinari, a former Republican member of Congress, and Meg Whitman, a top business executive who ran to be governor of California, are also slotted to appear at the rival party's convention.

Biden will accept the Democratic presidential nomination in a live speech on Thursday night but he will be seen and heard every night of the convention in some form.

Democratic National Committee chair Tom Perez told the Associated Press that Biden would be part of the virtual convention's prime-time programming leading up to his Thursday address.

Perez said viewers this week would see the former vice president talking about the COVID-19 pandemic and his healthcare proposals and having conversations with everyday Americans about the economy.

During traditional conventions, the nominee is often mentioned from the speaker's podium but is largely shielded from view as the convention builds to the acceptance speech on Thursday night.

Former first lady Michelle Obama will endorse Biden on Monday night by declaring him as a "profoundly decent man, guided by faith", who will steer the country back from an economic downturn and out of the coronavirus pandemic.

"He will tell the truth and trust science," Obama said, in a brief clip released by the Democratic Party before her full speech.

"He will govern as someone who has lived a life that the rest of us can recognise," Obama said, in a swipe at Trump, who was a wealthy real estate mogul and reality television star before he entered the White House.

DPA/AP