Belarus leader offers reform referendum

Belarus' authoritarian leader President Alexander Lukashenko says he is prepared to relinquish some of his authority through constitutional change as he struggled to defuse a protest movement sparked by disputed elections.

Lukashenko said the change would come "not under pressure and not through the streets," according to an official transcript.

He suggested that such amendments could be put to a referendum with input from the political opposition.

"Come, sit down and let's work on the constitution. We'll put it to a referendum."

Lukashenko abruptly ended the speech, at the MZKT truck factory, as a crowd of striking workers chanted "Get out," according to a video of the scene.

That slogan, a call for Lukashenko to resign, has become a rallying cry for protesters throughout the country since the August 9 election that officials say gave Lukashenko a sixth consecutive term.

His speech drowned out by the chant, Lukashenko said before leaving the podium: "Thank you, I've said everything. Now you can yell, 'Get out.'"

Protesters allege that authorities rigged the results of last week's election to give Lukashenko a victory with more than 80 per cent of the votes.

Lukashenko, 65, has led the former Soviet republic for 26 years, tolerating little dissent.

Police have responded to the recent protests with a violent crackdown.

Rejecting calls for a revote, Lukashenko said in Monday's speech that "no one should ever expect to pressure me into doing something," according to the official transcript.

A leading independent news source in Belarus, Tut.by, quoted Lukashenko as saying at the event: "Unless you kill me, there will not be a revote."

Later, while fielding individual questions from workers, Lukashenko offered a concession that a new election would be possible, provided that a constitutional referendum is conducted first.

"In accordance with the new constitution, we can conduct elections if you want, for the parliament, for the president, for the municipal authorities," Lukashenko said, standing among the crowd with security forces close by, according to a video released by state television.

There were strikes at numerous factories around the country on Monday.

The European Union has condemned the election as "neither free nor fair" and ministers have started paving the way for possible sanctions.

The head of the European Council scheduled an emergency leaders summit on Wednesday to discuss the crisis.

"The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader," European Council President Charles Michel said in a statement on Twitter.

"Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed."

The runner-up in the election, according to the disputed official tally, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has said that she is ready to assume a role as a leader of the people until a revote could confirm that she had won the election.

Tikhanovskaya, who has fled Belarus for EU member state Lithuania, said in a video address released on Sunday that preparations were under way to establish a legal basis for enabling a revote.

Tikhanovskaya, 37, is a former foreign language teacher who became a candidate after her husband Sergei Tikhanovsky - an activist blogger who had hoped to run against Lukashenko - was jailed in the run-up to the election.

Another prominent potential candidate, former banking magnate Viktor Babariko, was jailed during the registration process.

Yet another challenger, Valery Tsepkalo, fled to neighbouring Russia after a tip-off that he too would be arrested.

Lukashenko has described the protesters as "sheep" being led by foreign influencers.

He said in a speech on Sunday that the military alliance NATO had been amassing troops near the Belarusian border.