Ex-Spanish king in UAE amid investigation

By AAP Newswire

Spain's royal household says former monarch Juan Carlos is in the United Arab Emirates, resolving a mystery over his whereabouts that has swirled in Spain since he announced he was leaving the country amid a growing financial scandal.

"His Majesty Juan Carlos has indicated to this household to communicate that he travelled to United Arab Emirates on August 3 and that's where he currently remains," a spokesman of the royal household told the Associated Press.

The spokesman said he couldn't be quoted in media reports.

In a letter published on the royal family's website on August 3, Juan Carlos told his son King Felipe VI that he was moving outside Spain due to the "public repercussions of certain episodes of my past private life".

Juan Carlos, 82, is the target of official investigations in Spain and Switzerland into possible financial wrongdoing.

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula, have not responded to repeated questions regarding Juan Carlos' stay in the country.

