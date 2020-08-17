World

Belarus leader says ready to share power

By AAP Newswire

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled out a new poll. - AAP

1 of 1

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has told workers there will be no new presidential election after a disputed August 9 vote "until you kill me", Belarusian media reports say.

"We held elections already. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections," he was quoted by the Tut.by media outlet as telling workers at a tractor plant on Monday.

Lukashenko said he was willing to share power and to change the constitution, but he is not prepared to do so under pressure from protesters, the Belta news agency reported.

Lukashenko said work was already underway on possible changes to the constitution that could redistribute power, Belta reported.

Mass protests against Lukashenko have continued in the capital Minsk and other cities following an election that is widely believed to have been rigged.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Greater Shepparton reports two new active COVID-19 cases

Mr Sharp said there was one community outbreak that has 10 linked active cases, including one new case reported on Sunday

Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton has its own COVID-19 contact tracing team

Going back into stage three restrictions might feel like Groundhog Day, but there’s one crucial difference between this lockdown and the previous version. Shepparton has its own dedicated COVID-19 contact tracing team. Established two weeks ago, the...

Madi Chwasta
News

Greater Shepparton reports two new cases of COVID-19

Greater Shepparton has reported two new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of active cases in the region reached 20, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. The new cases come as Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

HK’s Apple Daily vows to ‘fight on’

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid has promised to “fight on” despite the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law.

AAP Newswire
World

Palestinians call Israel-UAE deal treason

Palestinian officials say an agreement fostered by the US for Israel and UAE to establish full diplomatic ties, is a betrayal of their statehood goals.

AAP Newswire
World

Three killed in Scottish train derailment

Its been confirmed that three people are dead after the derailment of a Scottish train in an area where there’s been recent flooding.

AAP Newswire