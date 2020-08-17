World

US Democratic Party convention kicks off

By AAP Newswire

The Democratic Party Convention will be largely a digital affair. - AAP



The Democratic National Convention, which will culminate in Joe Biden's official nomination as the party's candidate to run against President Donald Trump in November, kicks off on Monday.

As the first nominating convention of the coronavirus era, the in-person format has been scrambled and will now be largely a digital event lacking the high-energy crowds and packed schedules of past years.

Speeches from Biden, his vice presidential pick Kamala Harris, and Democratic heavyweights and rising stars are to be broadcast daily from August 17-20.

On Monday, speakers include former first lady Michelle Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders, and governors Andrew Cuomo and Gretchen Whitmer.

The evening will feature people who have risen up to take on crises the nation faces, as "the Covid-19 pandemic continues its rampage, tens of millions of people are out of work, and America is confronting the racial injustice that has marginalised too many people," according to the convention website.

Harris, 55, is set to make history as the first black person to accept the party's vice presidential nomination on Wednesday. She will also be the first Asian-American person to be chosen.

Biden's official nomination comes a day later on Thursday.

The former vice president "will speak about his vision for uniting America to move us forward out of constant chaos and crisis," the party said.

Biden, 77, will address the nation from his home state of Delaware as a public health precaution amid the pandemic. Other major speakers will also not attend the physical convention in the city of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The line-up for the week also includes former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, and musical performances from Billie Eilish and John Legend.

The Republican Party convention starts on August 24.

