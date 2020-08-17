Possible new temperature record in US

5370537724001

Temperatures in California's Death Valley skyrocketed to a blistering 54.4 degrees Celsius (130 degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday - possibly the highest mercury reading on Earth since 1913.

If the National Weather Service's recording is correct, it would also be among the top-three highest temperatures to have ever been measured at the site, a desert valley in the northern Mojave Desert, as well as the highest temperature ever seen there during the month of August.