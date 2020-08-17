Ardern to reveal NZ election plan

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has downplayed a political challenge from her deputy and the opposition as she considers a change to her planned election date.

Ms Ardern will announce her decision at 10am (8am AEST) this morning after spending the weekend considering her options.

The Labour leader first announced September 19 as the date for a general election back in January.

After eliminating the virus in a lockdown last Autumn, Ms Ardern's Labour party was on track to win a resounding mandate in next month's poll.

That was until the return of the virus last week after 102 days free of community transmission in Aotearoa.

An outbreak in Auckland, which has seen 49 people infected to date, has led Ms Ardern to lock down the country's biggest city in an attempt to suppress spread of the virus.

Opposition leader Judith Collins and deputy PM Winston Peters say it's also no time for a vote.

Both say their primary motivation is ensuring a focus on the health of New Zealanders.

Ms Collins also says a delay would be both "right and fair", the latter suggesting Ms Ardern is benefiting politically from increased visibility during the outbreak.

Mr Peters, a politically astute campaigner first elected in 1978, argues an election in the current environment would suppress turnout and his ability to woo voters.

"Voters need to be able to hear from all political parties about their Covid response and other policies. That is fair," he said.

"But until Auckland's alert level comes down the playing field is hopelessly compromised."

Ms Ardern has kept mum on her intentions, but on Sunday night responded to Mr Peters' move by saying she welcomed it.

"The Prime Minister has proactively sought the views of the leaders of every political party represented in parliament this afternoon about the election date," a spokesman for Ms Ardern said.

"A range of views have been expressed that the Prime Minister has taken on board.

"The Prime Minister will provide an update ... once she has also reviewed the most up to date health information on the situation in Auckland."