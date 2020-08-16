World

Peters joins calls to delay NZ election

By AAP Newswire

New Zealand Foreign Minister Winston Peters - AAP

New Zealand's deputy PM Winston Peters has sided with the opposition to call on Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to postpone the country's election.

A COVID-19 outbreak in Auckland, the country's first in 102 days, prompted calls for Ms Ardern to delay the poll beyond the scheduled September 19 date.

That decision now appears to be a fait accompli, with Mr Peters dramatically intervening in the debate just hours before Ms Ardern was due to announce her decision.

On Sunday, Mr Peters revealed he wrote to Ms Ardern on Friday asking for the election to be delayed, saying he held "real concerns about the state of preparedness of the Electoral Commission".

"Our health response must come first and politics second. That remains our view as the case numbers rise each day," Mr Peters said.

"There is now no ability to conduct a free and fair election if the Prime Minister decides to hold the General Election on September 19.

"New Zealand First believes we risk undermining the legitimacy of the election result, creating an awful precedent which could be abused by the Prime Minister's successors."

