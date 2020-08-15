World

Merkel urges Turkey, Greece dialogue

By AAP Newswire

Angela Merkel - AAP

1 of 1

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Turkey and Greece to open a direct dialogue with one another to de-escalate an energy row that is playing out in the eastern Mediterranean, her spokesman says.

A day previously, Merkel had phoned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters in Berlin.

"The tensions are worrying. De-escalation is important as well as avoiding any further aggravation," Seibert added.

NATO allies Turkey and Greece are at odds over exploration for hydrocarbon resources in the area.

Greece and the EU claim Turkey's drilling in the region is illegal.

Turkey contests that the area is within its exclusive economic zone.

Turkey resumed its energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean on Monday despite a deal between Greece and Egypt setting out rights to drill for oil and gas in the area.

Erdogan said on Friday that he and Merkel had agreed that their advisors should hold talks between August 23 and 28 "to tone (the situation) down."

The Turkish president told reporters in Istanbul that he hopes Merkel can convince Greece's Mitsotakis to the same end.

Merkel in July brokered talks between officials in Ankara and Athens, convincing Turkey to temporarily pause drilling in the area.

Ankara resumed its energy exploration this week following the deal between Greece and Egypt.

Latest articles

Education

Goulburn Valley Grammar students fight MND

Goulburn Valley Grammar School students have come out in force for Motor Neurone Disease research, wearing the iconic blue FightMND beanies and raising $847 for the cause.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Notre Dame College leaders react to university fee changes

The four Notre Dame College leaders have different ideas on what life after Year 12 will look like, with some impacted by the proposed university fee changes and others less so.

Madi Chwasta
Education

Calls for Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed

A committee of concerned parents have called for the new Greater Shepparton Secondary College uniform to be reviewed, as stock of the winter jumpers runs low.

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

World

HK’s Apple Daily vows to ‘fight on’

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid has promised to “fight on” despite the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump vows to act on virus aid for jobless

President Trump has vowed to act on extending coronavirus jobless benefits and suspending payroll tax after talks with Democrats on a broad aid package stalled.

AAP Newswire
World

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country’s south.

AAP Newswire