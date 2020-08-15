Global virus flare-ups lead to mask orders

New COVID-19 flare-ups are disrupting the peak northern summer holiday season across much of Europe as authorities in some countries reimpose restrictions on travellers, close nightclubs and expand mask orders.

"Unfortunately, this virus doesn't play ball," British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told Sky News.

Europe's hardest-hit countries - Britain, Italy, France and Spain - have recorded about 140,000 deaths in all.

In addition to clubs and alcohol-fuelled street parties, large family gatherings - usually abounding with hugs and kisses - have been cited as a source of new outbreaks in several European countries.

A new public awareness campaign by Spain's Canary Islands depicts a family gathering for a grandfather's birthday, with people taking off masks and embracing, and the grandfather then ends up in a hospital bed with COVID-19.

In France, thousands of holidaying Brits scrambled to return home on Friday to avoid having to self-quarantine for 14 days following Britain's decision to reimpose restrictions on France because of a resurgence of infections there.

Ferries added extra trips back to England and trains were running out of space.

Some of the toughest new measures were announced in Spain, which has recorded almost 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

Health Minister Salvador Illa, after an emergency meeting with regional leaders, said nightclubs across the country were ordered to close.

Visits to nursing homes will be limited to one person a day for each resident for only one hour.

"We can't be undisciplined," Illa said.

In Italy, also faced with a surge of cases, seaside towns announced new restrictions, including bans on fireworks at beaches.

The moves came just ahead of Italy's biggest summer holiday, Ferragosto, which millions of Italians celebrate at the seashore, in the mountains or on trips abroad.

The mayor of Anzio banned all overnight access to the beach while San Felice Circeo, a popular weekend getaway for Romans, ordered masks worn outdoors.

On the chic island of Capri, an order requiring masks outdoors from evening to nearly dawn was expanded by the mayor to the entire day.

Masks also are now also required in the streets of Amalfi, a picturesque coastal tourist town.

With some of Italy's 200-plus infection clusters traced to patrons of crowded seaside dance clubs, the governor of Calabria ordered such nightspots closed.

Italy's Health Ministry said 574 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Friday - the highest daily number since May 28.

In Greece, authorities strongly recommended people wear masks for a week indoors and out in public areas after returning from domestic holiday locations with a high COVID-19 incidence.

Gatherings of more than nine people were prohibited on two popular Greek resort islands, Paros and Antiparos, and a ban on restaurants, bars and nightclubs operating after midnight was expanded to more parts of the country, including Athens.

The steps came as Greece recorded its second-highest daily infection numbers - 254 new cases.

In France, amid growing fears of a second spike of contagion, the head of the country's health service said Paris and Marseille have been declared at-risk zones.

"The situation is deteriorating from week to week," Jerome Salomon said on France Inter radio.

The French health ministry reported 2846 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours on Friday, setting a new post-lockdown daily high for the third day in a row and taking the country's cumulative total of cases to 212,211.

Elsewhere, India's death toll overtook Britain's to become the fourth-highest in the world, with another single-day record increase in cases on Friday.

The number of dead in India passed 48,000, behind the US total of more than 167,000; Brazil's death toll exceeding 105,000 and Mexico's tally of more than 55,000.

In Canada, Toronto health officials said as many as 550 people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at a strip club last week and urged them to quarantine themselves for 14 days.