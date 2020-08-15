Ex-FBI lawyer ‘falsified’ Trump case email

A former FBI lawyer will plead guilty to falsifying a document in the first criminal case arising from US Attorney John Durham's investigation into the probe of ties between the Russian government and Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, the New York Times reports.

The lawyer, Kevin Clinesmith, will admit he changed an email from the CIA that was used in seeking renewed court permission in 2017 for a secret wiretap on former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page, the Times reported, citing three people familiar with the case.

The case against Clinesmith is likely to be cheered by Trump and his supporters as they look to the Durham investigation to expose what they see as wrongdoing when the FBI opened an investigation into whether the Trump campaign was co-ordinating with the Kremlin ahead of the 2016 election.

The Durham investigation, which is also examining the intelligence community's assessment about alleged Russian election interference, has caused deep concern among Democrats who fear criminal charges or public reports issued so close to the 2020 election could be timed to affect November's vote.

Attorney General William Barr foreshadowed the legal action in a Fox News Channel interview on Thursday night in which he said there would be a development on Friday that was "not earth shattering" but would be an indication that the investigation was moving along.

Justice Department policy directs prosecutors not to take investigative steps for the purpose of affecting an election and frowns upon taking public actions in the weeks before an election.

But Barr has said he did not feel constrained by that policy in part because the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, former vice president Joe Biden, is not a target of Durham's investigation, and Barr has signalled that he will look to make Durham's findings public before the election.

Clinesmith was referred for potential prosecution by the department's inspector general's office, which conducted its own review of the Russia investigation.