US virus relief on hold as Congress shuts

The prospects for a deal in the US Congress to help people suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic have dimmed, with the Senate and House of Representatives in recess and no fresh talks scheduled with President Donald Trump's negotiators.

After a week that the leaders of the Democratic and the Republican parties spent blaming each other for a breakdown in talks, politicians were not due to reconvene until next month though the leaders of both parties said they could recall their members with 24 hours notice if a deal emerged.