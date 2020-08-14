World

England resumes lockdown easing

By AAP Newswire

Boris Johnson has ordered the reopening of the economy to resume. - AAP

1 of 1

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has ordered the reopening of the economy in England to resume as data showed a recent rise in COVID-19 infections had now levelled off.

The move highlights the government's delicate balance between protecting the economy and preventing the virus's spread, coming at the same time as the announcement of quarantine on arrivals from France and tougher penalties for those refusing to wear masks.

Last month, amid rising case numbers, Johnson said there was "a warning light on the dashboard" and paused the reopening of casinos, bowling alleys and skating rinks.

On Friday, he said that phase of his reopening plan could now go ahead.

"Today, we are able to announce some further changes which will allow more people to return to work and the public to get back to more of the things they have missed," he said.

Most businesses are now allowed to operate, albeit within strict guidelines. Friday's announcement means trials of crowds at sporting events can also go ahead and indoor theatre, music and performances can resume with socially distanced audiences.

The Office for National Statistics said a small increase in the percentage of people testing positive for COVID-19 in July had now levelled off, although some said this was not the primary driver for the lockdown easing.

"I don't think it's really been taken on epidemiological grounds, I think it's really been taken primarily for economic reasons," John Edmunds, one of the scientists advising the government on its pandemic response told BBC radio.

Johnson also announced increased fines of up to STG3200 pounds ($A5480) for those who repeatedly refuse to wear a face mask where they are required to do so, and cautioned that he would halt the lockdown easing again if required.

"Most people in this country are following the rules and doing their bit to control the virus, but we must remain focused and we cannot be complacent," he said.

Latest articles

National

Mistakes laid bare in Ruby Princess report

A special inquiry into the disembarkation of the virus-hit Ruby Princess cruise ship has strongly rebuked NSW Health while absolving federal border officials.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic ex-cop overturns jail term on appeal

A former Victorian police officer’s six-month jail term for perjury over lying in a police corruption hearing has been overturned on appeal.

AAP Newswire
National

Disgraced Vic bureaucrat rejected by Uber

Former Victoria education department bigwig Nino Napoli admits to misappropriating $500,000 designated for state schools.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

HK’s Apple Daily vows to ‘fight on’

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid has promised to “fight on” despite the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump vows to act on virus aid for jobless

President Trump has vowed to act on extending coronavirus jobless benefits and suspending payroll tax after talks with Democrats on a broad aid package stalled.

AAP Newswire
World

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country’s south.

AAP Newswire