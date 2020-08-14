World

Belarus opposition leader urges recount

By AAP Newswire

Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya wants a recount. - AAP

1 of 1

Belarusian opposition politician Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya has asked supporters to sign an online form demanding a recount of last Sunday's presidential election in which she believes she was swindled out of victory.

In a video posted on YouTube, Tsikhanouskaya, who is in neighbouring Lithuania, also asked supporters to back an official investigation into allegations that the election was falsified.

She called for an end to violence, that has surged in the wake of veteran leader Alexander Lukashenko's contested re-election and asked all city mayors to organise peaceful gatherings this weekend.

She spoke after the Belarusian leadership began releasing thousands of detained protesters after issuing a rare public apology in an effort to quell nationwide street protests that pose the biggest challenge to Lukashenko's 26-year rule.

Latest articles

News

Police investigate Kialla armed robbery

A Shepparton man received minor injuries during an armed robbery in Kialla on Friday morning. Police from Shepparton’s Crime Investigation Unit are investigating the incident which they believe to have occurred in the Kialla area at around 6.30am on...

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton business offers free cards for medical mask exemptions

After an elderly woman was called out over the loudspeaker in a supermarket for not wearing a mask she felt uncomfortable going out in public. Hoping to find a way to show she had a medical exemption, she called family members Mark and Vicki...

Jessica Ball
News

Warming donation for dialysis patients

For the past decade, patients at GV Health’s Dialysis Unit have been kept snuggly and warm thanks to the Goulburn Valley Quilters. GV Quilters Vice President Gael Thompson said the group was originally approached by the health service to take...

Tara Whitsed

MOST POPULAR

World

HK’s Apple Daily vows to ‘fight on’

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid has promised to “fight on” despite the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump vows to act on virus aid for jobless

President Trump has vowed to act on extending coronavirus jobless benefits and suspending payroll tax after talks with Democrats on a broad aid package stalled.

AAP Newswire
World

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country’s south.

AAP Newswire