World

Mexico passes 500,000 virus cases

By AAP Newswire

Coronavirus testing in Mexico City - AAP

Mexico has hit more than half a million official coronavirus cases and 55,000 deaths as the pandemic rages across Latin America.

However, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said the pandemic is losing force in the country, though the death toll of 55,293 stands as the world's third highest, behind the United States and Brazil.

Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 7,371 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total in the country to 505,751.

The government has said the real number of infected people is likely significantly higher than the confirmed cases.

The news comes as the government announced it would help produce a vaccine that could be distributed in the region next year.

In partnership with the Mexican and Argentine governments, pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca said it planned to initially produce 150 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine in early 2021 and eventually make at least 400 million for distribution throughout the region.

Lopez Obrador hailed the agreement as "good news" for Mexico and said he expected the country to still be suffering from the pandemic by the time the vaccine goes into production.

