New cases suggest longer Auckland lockdown

Auckland's COVID-19 cluster has grown to at least 30 people as New Zealand's Cabinet meets this afternoon to decide on extending the city's lockdown.

On Friday afternoon, health officials announced another 12 confirmed and one probable case, including two in the Waikato town of Tokoroa, 200km from Auckland.

Positive tests have been recorded at four schools and at least two businesses, as officials deploy a "rapid response" contact tracing effort.

The first community outbreak in more than three months has thrown New Zealanders back into the clutches of the pandemic, after weeks of restriction-free living.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern placed Auckland into a 60-hour lockdown to suppress the spread of the virus, while returning social distancing restrictions to the rest of New Zealand.

Warning case numbers will get worse before they get better, Ms Ardern has foreshadowed an extension of the lockdown beyond the initial deadline of midnight tonight.

Ms Ardern's Cabinet will meet at 3pm NZST on Friday and the prime minister will announce the decision at 5:30pm.

A new record was set on Thursday when more than 15,000 Kiwis were tested for COVID-19; a dramatic ramp-up of previous efforts.

However, there has been heavy criticism of the government for not testing workers within the country's border regime and quarantine facilities.

Despite earlier promises, a Newshub investigation revealed around two-thirds of workers had not been tested at all prior to the new cluster.

Famed epidemiologist Sir David Skegg said he was "really shocked" by that "extraordinary" failure.

"(Testing them) every two or three weeks frankly would be quite inadequate," he told Radio NZ.

"But it now turns out that nothing like that was being achieved."

Health Minister Chris Hipkins admitted testing of affected workers were too low.

"I would have liked to see more tests earlier, yes it would be fair to say," he said.

Dr Bloomfield said he hoped case numbers would continue to stabilise rather than grow.

"There is some heroic work out there ... this is exactly the sort of pace we had geared up for," he said.

"I'm never pleased to see another case but I'm pleased we are identifying additional cases.

"Because this is a cluster, the numbers will grow out."

By and large, Kiwis are responding positively to the new outbreak.

More than one million New Zealanders and more than 20 per cent of Kiwis have downloaded the official contact tracing app.

However, Dr Bloomfield also said he'd received reports of abuse or attacks towards some health workers, labelling that "completely unacceptable".

Amid the crisis meetings, Ms Ardern must also make a decision around the country's election, due for September 19.

The opposition has called for the poll to be postponed due to the outbreak.