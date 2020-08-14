World

Trump brokers Israel-UAE peace deal

By AAP Newswire

President Donald Trump at the Oval Office with Jared Kushner

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have reached a historic peace deal that will lead to a full normalisation of diplomatic relations, in an agreement that US President Donald Trump helped broker.

The agreement was sealed in a phone call on Thursday between Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed, crown prince of Abu Dhabi.

White House officials said lengthy discussions between Israel, the UAE and the United States had accelerated recently.

The officials said the agreement, to be known as the Abraham Accords, was the first of its kind since Israel and Jordan signed a peace treaty in 1994. It also gives Trump a foreign policy success as he seeks re-election on November 3.

Trump advisor Jared Kushner was a key member of the negotiations.

A joint statement issued by the three nations said the three leaders had "agreed to the full normalisation of relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates."

"This historic diplomatic breakthrough will advance peace in the Middle East region and is a testament to the bold diplomacy and vision of the three leaders and the courage of the United Arab Emirates and Israel to chart a new path that will unlock the great potential in the region," the statement said.

Delegations from Israel and the United Arab Emirates will meet in the coming weeks to sign bilateral agreements regarding investment, tourism, direct flights, security, telecommunications and other issues, the statement said.

The statement said that as a result of the diplomatic breakthrough, Israel will suspend declaring sovereignty over areas of the West Bank that were envisioned in the US peace plan unveiled by Trump in January.

"Israel for the foreseeable future will be focused on building this relationship and pursuing all the advantages that can come from having this new relationship with this country, and we also break the ice for doing more normalisations and peace agreements with other regional players as well," one White House official told Reuters.

The agreement envisions giving Muslims greater access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem by allowing them to fly from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv, White House officials said.

The joint statement said the United Arab Emirates and Israel will immediately expand and accelerate cooperation regarding the treatment of and the development of a vaccine for the coronavirus amid the pandemic.

