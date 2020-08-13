UK to push US to drop Scotch Whisky tariff

5370537724001

British trade secretary Liz Truss says she will step up talks with her counterpart in the United states to urge Washington to drop tariffs on single malt Scotch whisky after the US decided to retain the levy.

The US government on Wednesday said it would maintain 15 per cent tariffs on Airbus aircraft and 25 per cent tariffs on other European goods including Scotch whisky, as part of a long running dispute.