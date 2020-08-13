World

Israel halts fuel shipments to Gaza

By AAP Newswire

Palestinians prepare incendiary balloons for release over Israel. - AAP

1 of 1

Israel says it will stop shipments of fuel into Gaza in response to Palestinians in the enclave launching incendiary balloons that have torched tracts of farmland on the Israeli frontier.

Militants in Islamist Hamas-ruled Gaza in recent days have launched dozens of helium balloons laden with incendiary material in a bid to pressure Israel to ease its blockade of the Strip and allow new economic projects.

Israel, which cites security threats from Hamas for its land and naval blockade, had earlier retaliated by closing the Strip's main commercial crossing and striking Hamas military facilities with warplanes, attack helicopters and tanks.

Escalating the measures on Thursday, Defence Minister Benny Gantz ordered a halt to fuel imports into Gaza "in light of the continued launching of incendiary balloons from the Strip" towards Israel, the defence ministry said in a statement.

Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum called the measure a "grave act of aggression" that "aims to worsen the crisis of our people in the blockaded Strip". The Mediterranean coastal enclave relies on Israel for most of its fuel and gas.

A ceasefire deal brokered last year by Egypt, Qatar and the United Nations following a deadly surge in violence was to see Israel allow new development projects, including an industrial zone and a hospital.

Hamas has accused Israel of not fully complying with those understandings.

Israel, which deems Hamas a terrorist organisation, shuns direct negotiations and has never publicly acknowledged the deal.

On Wednesday, Israel reduced the area where it permits Palestinians to fish from 24km to 13km, calling it a response to the balloon launches.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Key gear change for Kisukano at Eagle Farm

Toowoomba trainer Michael Nolan has worked hard to improve the barrier manners of Kisukano ahead of her upcoming Eagle Farm assignment.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Peters’ powerful spring attack kicks off

Prominent West Australian owner Bob Peters has taken a fresh approach to the spring carnival as he bids to raid the coffers of some of Victoria’s biggest races.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Carnival contenders step out for O’Shea

A period of rebuilding has laid the foundations for John O’Shea to have a strong spring carnival presence and potentially unearth his next headline horse.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

World

HK’s Apple Daily vows to ‘fight on’

Hong Kong’s Apple Daily tabloid has promised to “fight on” despite the arrest of owner Jimmy Lai under a new national security law.

AAP Newswire
World

Trump vows to act on virus aid for jobless

President Trump has vowed to act on extending coronavirus jobless benefits and suspending payroll tax after talks with Democrats on a broad aid package stalled.

AAP Newswire
World

India plane crash death toll rises to 18

At least 18 people have died and more than 120 were injured when a special flight carrying stranded Indians home skidded off a runway in the country’s south.

AAP Newswire