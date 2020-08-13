World

Three feared dead in Scottish train crash

By AAP Newswire

The scene of a train derailment in Stonehaven, Scotland - AAP

A train driver is among three people believed to have died and another person is missing after a train derailed in Aberdeenshire amid heavy rain and flooding.

Serious injuries have been reported and dozens of emergency service vehicles, including an air ambulance, rushed to the scene near Stonehaven where the ScotRail train crashed on Wednesday morning.

Aberdeen Royal Infirmary has declared a major incident.

Rail industry sources say the suspected cause of the incident is a landslip.

The train involved was the 06.38 Aberdeen to Stonehaven, made up of a locomotive and four carriages.

It is understood the locomotive and three carriages derailed and slid down an embankment.

It's believed three person have died. There were 12 people on the train - six passengers and six staff.

Speaking before First Minister's Questions on Thursday, Nicola Sturgeon said although "details are still emerging", there are "early reports of serious injuries".

She said: "My immediate thoughts and the thoughts of those across the chamber are with all those involved."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted: "I am saddened to learn of the very serious incident in Aberdeenshire and my thoughts are with all of those affected. My thanks to the emergency services at the scene."

Train operator ScotRail posted a message on Twitter shortly after 6.30am warning that services across Scotland would be disrupted due to "extremely heavy rain flooding".

Video posted to social media by Network Rail Scotland earlier on Wednesday showed a landslip on the track at Carmont, believed to be close to the scene of the crash.

Local MP Andrew Bowie had been in Stonehaven surveying flood damage earlier on Wednesday.

He said: "The situation was really bad this morning, the River Carron, the main river which flows through it, had burst its banks and the heavy rain had caused flooding in the centre of Stonehaven and lots of the side streets leading off it."

"Obviously none of us expected there to be such a serious incident as a rail derailment at the same time but it just goes to show how damaging the bad weather can be."

